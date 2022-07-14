Mukwonago Police seek information on suspicious activity at Indianhead Beach

MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Police Department is seeking information after a man in his 20s approached a 10-year-old at Indianhead Beach and began to walk away with him.

Officials said the incident happened on Monday around 3 p.m. A woman and her five children were underneath the picnic shelter at the beach when the mother left for about one minute to take her youngest to the bathroom.

When she came back, the mother saw her 10-year-old son walking away from the picnic shelter toward a bridge with a man who appeared to be in his 20s. When she called out to her son and the man to stop, the man told her he had asked the son for help in making a YouTube video.

The man asked the mother if that was ok, and she said no. Her son returned to her, and police said she warned him of stranger danger.

The mother told police she had been at the park for about two hours and never saw the man prior to that incident. She said the man was with another man, who appeared to be in his 50s. They left in a dark gray Prius-style vehicle with unknown registration.

The man in his 20s was about 5'10", had dark brown wavy hair, and was wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

The man in his 50s was about 5'8" and had a shaved bald head. He was also wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Mukwonago Police at 262-363-6435.

