MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago men's and women's varsity basketball team raised a record amount of money with their annual fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

During the Mukwonago Baksetball Free Throw-A-Thon, they raised nearly $70,000 for the organization.

The fundraiser was held in memory of Kaden Stark who attended Mukwonago High School and passed away when he was 14 in 2019.

You can still help contribute to the cause until Friday. Go to the Make-A-Wish website to make a donation.

