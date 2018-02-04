Much anticipated Super Bowl Commercial preview

MILWAUKEE -- This game day, a lot of people are just as excited about the commercials as they are for the Super Bowl.

Garth Cramer with Boelter + Lincoln Marketing Communications showed us what's hot in commercial trends this year.

He gave us a sneak peek at at three commercials. The first was Budweiser, which will pull at your heartstrings. Do not expect to see any Clydesdale horses. One we showed on live at Daybreak Sunday took a serious tone. It looked back at how the company helped communities during major disasters.

Next was a Skittles commercial that will run during the Super Bowl. Cramer tells us to expect this one to be very strange. They plan to show the ad to one single person, and the person's reaction will be aired live during the game.

Last shown on Daybreak Sunday morning was a Doritos versus Mountain Dew commercial. This one will feature actor Peter Dinklage lip syncing music.

He tells us no matter what idea the companies come up with, it won't be cheap. A 30-second spot is expected to be more than $5.2 million on NBC. Last year, it topped out at $5 million for a 30-second spot.