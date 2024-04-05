Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MSOE student heading to Germany for a year abroad

Steph Connects with Maximus Bryant
MSOE student heading to Germany for a year abroad.
MSOE Student Max
Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 17:59:52-04

A local Milwaukee School of Engineering MSOE student is heading to Germany to get a broader view of engineering.

Maximus Bryant is a sophomore at MSOE majoring in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

MAX
Steph and Max

Bryant landed an internship with Harley and immediately following, is planning to take his engineering dreams to Germany.

MSOE and the Lubeck University of Applied Sciences have partnered to allow junior-level students a full year of study abroad. As a result, Maximus will receive two degrees upon graduation.

Bryant is also a successful product of a local youth empowerment non-profit organization, Future Urban Leaders.

As a sixth grader, Maximus had the opportunity to join the after-school program.
Future Urban Leaders, Executive Director, Darnell Hamilton says their work empowers Milwaukee youth to make their dreams a reality.

Maximus dreams of working for Harley Davidson one day. His goal is to bring his broader perspective and knowledge back to Milwaukee to stay.

In his spare time, Maximus Bryant finds time to go back to Future Urban Leaders to mentor high school students coming behind him.

He’s still raising money to get to Germany. His success is the community's success.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.
Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    

    
        
Report a typo

    


  

  


 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
          
              
Watch TMJ4 News live on your favorite streaming device