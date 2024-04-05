MSOE student heading to Germany for a year abroad.

A local Milwaukee School of Engineering MSOE student is heading to Germany to get a broader view of engineering.

Maximus Bryant is a sophomore at MSOE majoring in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

Bryant landed an internship with Harley and immediately following, is planning to take his engineering dreams to Germany.

MSOE and the Lubeck University of Applied Sciences have partnered to allow junior-level students a full year of study abroad. As a result, Maximus will receive two degrees upon graduation.

Bryant is also a successful product of a local youth empowerment non-profit organization, Future Urban Leaders.

As a sixth grader, Maximus had the opportunity to join the after-school program.

Future Urban Leaders, Executive Director, Darnell Hamilton says their work empowers Milwaukee youth to make their dreams a reality.

Maximus dreams of working for Harley Davidson one day. His goal is to bring his broader perspective and knowledge back to Milwaukee to stay.

In his spare time, Maximus Bryant finds time to go back to Future Urban Leaders to mentor high school students coming behind him.

He’s still raising money to get to Germany. His success is the community's success.

