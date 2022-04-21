MSOE baseball, Vision Forward team up to teach visually impaired children beep baseball

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) baseball players and Vision Forward teamed up to teach kids who are blind and visually impaired how to play beep baseball. Beep baseball is a form of adaptive baseball where the ball and bases beep to help guide players.

This is the first time the beep baseball event was held since the pandemic began and more than 50 kids showed up, including 17-year-old Javon.

"I love the beeping baseball, because it helps me," Javon said.

TMJ4

Javon has been to the MSOE event several other times and was happy to be back after two years. He said he loves every part of the game from "the sounds, to me hitting the ball, to running the bases."

According to Vision Forward, about 70% of kids who are blind or visually impaired don't have access to sports or other physical activity. That's why the beep baseball event is so important.

"What we look to do is plan events where students can really find all the things that are possible," said Vision Forward Director of Operations Jaclyn Bochardt. "So engaging in a sport that might otherwise seem very visual can actually be made so they can participate."

Beeper baseball at MSOE

The MSOE baseball players also look forward to the event.

"To see these kids smile, to see them run after it and chase the ball, they're laughing and having a good time while they're doing it. To me, that's the best part," said senior Brandon Beauchamp.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip