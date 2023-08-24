Ms. Mexican Fiesta 2023 is a law student at Marquette and hopes to inspire other Latinas

MILWAUKEE — The last week of August has been a busy one for Kate Rodriguez. She started her first week of law school at Marquette University and this weekend she'll begin her reign as Ms. Mexican Fiesta 2023.

As Ms. Mexican Fiesta, Rodriguez will work to promote Mexican culture in Milwaukee and throughout the state, as well as support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation.

"Besides the performances, my favorite part about Mexican Fiesta is being able to see the Milwaukee community and the Latino community and people from all around the world, people from all around the United States gather for this special event we wait for all summer," Rodriguez said.

This year is the 50th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta in Milwaukee. The celebration starts on Friday and runs through Sunday.

Attending the fiesta has always been a part of Rodriguez's summers growing up in Milwaukee.

"I was actually a performer with the Dance Academy of Mexico for 10 years," she shared. "Running around the grounds, running to performances, practicing all summer for Mexican Fiesta."

Kate Rodriguez Rodriguez performing at Mexican Fiesta as a child

In her role as an ambassador, Rodriguez will do lots of work in the community. She's already doing that by volunteering at the UCC with the Marquette University legal help clinics.

"There I see the need for bilingual translators, for bilingual lawyers. And being able to help even there and see how grateful people in the community are to be able to access legal help, it's so important," Rodriguez shared.

She hopes as Ms. Mexican Fiesta, and in her everyday life, she can inspire other Latinas in the Milwaukee area.

"I hope to encourage other Latinas who are interested in law to pursue law or pursue whatever they are interested in because we are definitely needed in the community. We are needed as CEOs, as engineers, as entrepreneurs and everything," Rodriguez said.

Kate Rodriguez Rodriguez with her mom after graduating with her bachelors degree from Marquette University

The weekend of Mexican Fiesta is also about giving back. The cost of admission goes back to the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation.

"To help Latino students or Hispanic students achieve their dreams of attending college," Rodriguez explained.

You can see Rodriguez crowned as Mexican Fiesta on Friday at 5 p.m. during the opening ceremony at the cultural pavilion.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip