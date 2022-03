MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors are hosting a virtual town hall Monday night to discuss the possibility of transitioning to a 4-day school week.

Also on the agenda is discussing a controversial proposal from Wisconsin Republicans to break MPS into 4-8 smaller districts by the summer of 2024.

The town hall is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Monday.

Read MPS' town hall announcement and find the link to the meeting below:

