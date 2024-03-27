MPS town hall discussing $252 million referendum moved to Wisconsin Black Historical Society.

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public Schools Town Hall to address a $252 million referendum has been moved to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society.

The town hall, organized by Aisha Carr, a Milwaukee School Board Director, was originally scheduled to place at Washington High School On Wednesday, March 27.

A second meeting was scheduled to take place Thursday at the District Office near N. 53rd St. & W. Vliet St.

According to a release from the Office of Board Governance, they were made aware of the potential town hall meetings this week and said that no town hall meetings were scheduled due to MPS being on spring break.

In an email sent to TMJ4, Carr stated that the meeting will still take place, with a venue change.

According to Carr, the original meetings were approved on March 11 with a building permit.

"I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this sudden change may cause and appreciate your understanding and flexibility, Carr said. "Your support and participation are invaluable, and I am grateful for your continued engagement in our efforts to address important community issues."

The town hall starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m., at N. 27th St. & W Center St.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

