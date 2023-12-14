MPS students get surprised with free gifts thanks to huge donation

MILWAUKEE — Santa Claus must have made a special trip to the city, because Christmas came early for students in Milwaukee Public Schools Thursday.

Students at Engleburg Elementary School could hardly believe their eyes when they walked into their gym full of toys.

“It’s truly amazing to see the outpouring of love from the community and to share with our young people to make their holiday season great," said Dr. Keith P. Posley, MPS Superintendent.

With a huge donation from Convoy of Hope and of course Santa Claus himself, the Life Center of Milwaukee is stopping by six schools and more than 2,000 students will receive some Christmas cheer along with an early present.

"The smiles," said Teresa Melbye, Director of Educational Programs at Life Center Milwaukee. "We look forward to seeing the smiles of the children. We were actually at Kluge Elementary yesterday and tomorrow we’ll be at Browning so we’re going to be at different site. Just to see the joy on their faces when they light up and they’re choosing toys. The more they see the more they want, it just fills us with joy.”

Life Center Milwaukee works to empower families by providing education, food and spiritual support. They say it's the most important gift they will ever give.

"That is something that the children need to learn and feel in their hearts, said Melbye. "The love of Jesus, the love of Christ and so they’ll be able to share it with others."

After students sang some of the best Christmas carols, with the cutest dance moves to match, there was only one thing left to do...pick a toy.

"I picked the singing one because I like to sing," one student said with a smile.

