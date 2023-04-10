MPS Spelling Bee mascot has a big job ahead of the final rounds

The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Spelling Bee Finals are just days away! Students across the city have been preparing for months.

There’s one adult who also has a big job – John Hill.

He normally works in the administrative offices and doesn’t spend much time practicing his vocabulary.

“I should! But I’m afraid I’d probably lose to some of those kids because they’re really good,” he says.

Good thing he doesn’t need to worry about that for the upcoming finals – instead, he’s taking on a new job as the Spelling Bee “Bee.”

“I couldn’t BEE more excited!” Hill says.

His job is a big one and still requires a lot of training – giving youngsters confidence and helping build it on their own.

“The spelling bee is great because it develops that growth mindset,” Hill explains. “The idea that the more work you put in, the more you can achieve.”

So, Hill is looking to the stars for athletic inspiration.

“There’s always Giannis, and he’s perfect, because what a name to spell, right?” Hill says. “And he’s unbelievable, he’s got a great work ethic.”

The suit weighs a lot and holds a lot of heat.

“It’s very important to really stay focused, watch the diet, keep the conditioning up so I’m good to go on those two days,” Hill says. “I’ve been doing a lot of running, some weight training, some rowing. And then, of course, in the weeks before, I’ll definitely hydrate.”

Hill says it’s all to get ready for a critical job – making sure these spellers have plenty of F-U-N.

“I’m just focused on being a good Bee!”

You can watch the first rounds of the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this Saturday, April 15, featuring students from 3-5 grade. On Saturday, April 22, catch the 6-8th graders as they spell their hearts out for a title.

The event is open to the public, but you can stream it all live from home right here on TMJ4.

