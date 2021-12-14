Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MPS' Ninety-Fifth Street, Lowell International going virtual amid COVID-19 case spike

Students will return to classrooms on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Milwaukee Public School district sign
Milwaukee Public School district sign
Posted at 10:03 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 11:03:54-05

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee Public Schools are transitioning to virtual learning after passing the COVID-19 case threshold.

The school district said Ninety-Fifth Street School and Lowell International Elementary School moved to learning from home starting Tuesday.

Because the transition will partially fall during winter break, the students will return to classrooms on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Families were notified of the change on Monday. The school district made the decision after the school community reported three percent or more of the total school population tested positive for COVID-19 within a span of two weeks.

While students will learn from home, staff and teachers will continue to work from the Ninety-Fifth Street School and Lowell International Elementary School buildings.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale