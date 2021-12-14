MPS' Ninety-Fifth Street, Lowell International going virtual amid COVID-19 case spike

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee Public Schools are transitioning to virtual learning after passing the COVID-19 case threshold.

The school district said Ninety-Fifth Street School and Lowell International Elementary School moved to learning from home starting Tuesday.

Because the transition will partially fall during winter break, the students will return to classrooms on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Families were notified of the change on Monday. The school district made the decision after the school community reported three percent or more of the total school population tested positive for COVID-19 within a span of two weeks.

While students will learn from home, staff and teachers will continue to work from the Ninety-Fifth Street School and Lowell International Elementary School buildings.

