Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MPS introduces new weekend meal bundles in March

items.[0].image.alt
Tim Boyle
<p>CHICAGO - JULY 12: Three-year-old Andrea Woolfolk drinks milk as she eats her lunch at the Loop Lab School July 12, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)</p>
'Secret Santa' pays outstanding lunch bills of 40 elementary students
Posted at 11:42 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 12:42:02-05

Milwaukee Public Schools will continue to their Stop, Grab and Go meal program through the weekends now.

The weekend meal bundles will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner for Friday, plus two additional breakfasts and lunches for Saturday and Sunday. Each meal will also come with milk.

You can find the nearest MPS Stop, Grab and Go site here.

The Stop, Grab and Go locations are open Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. through 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Public Schools will also offer free weekly produce bags at MPS Stop, Grab, and Go locations on March: 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th as part of their Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku