MPS introduces new weekend meal bundles in March

Milwaukee Public Schools will continue to their Stop, Grab and Go meal program through the weekends now.

The weekend meal bundles will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner for Friday, plus two additional breakfasts and lunches for Saturday and Sunday. Each meal will also come with milk.

You can find the nearest MPS Stop, Grab and Go site here.

The Stop, Grab and Go locations are open Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. through 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Public Schools will also offer free weekly produce bags at MPS Stop, Grab, and Go locations on March: 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th as part of their Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.

