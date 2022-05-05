MPS hosts 49th Biennial Music Festival at UW Panther Arena

MILWAUKEE — This week, Milwaukee Public Schools is hosting its 49th Biennial Music Festival at the UW Panther Arena.

On Wednesday and Thursday, students have the opportunity to perform on stage in a band, modern band, orchestra, choir, drumline, or world drumming group.

The festival was first established in 1924 and has been around for 98 years, happening every other year.

According to MPS, students look forward to their turn to participate in the event each year and work hard months in advance in preparation.

The event was from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and returns at the same time Thursday.

