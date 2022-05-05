MPS COVID policy change: Schools will not automatically close due to positivity rates

MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, Milwaukee Public Schools sent an email to parents and staff announcing a COVID-19 policy change within the division.

Under the new policy, MPS will no longer automatically close schools that have a COVID-19 positivity rate of 3% or more.

In the email to families and staff, MPS said school community and building procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will continue.

It also said district administrators will meet regularly with the Milwaukee Health Department and other city officials to review COVID-19-related issues including school closures.

"All of you are valued members of the MPS community. I appreciate your continued efforts in helping keep each of us safe during this pandemic," MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley said in the email.

