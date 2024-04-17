MPS contractor charged in drive-by shooting, sexual assault of student

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public Schools contractor, already charged in a February drive-by shooting, is now accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student.

New charges

Oshai Williams, 31, is facing charges of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

According to a criminal complaint, while Williams was being interrogated related to the February shooting investigation, she admitted to being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student, referred to as "JDG."

Williams also admitted to driving "JDG" when he fired over 30 shots into a residential home, with Williams admitting to picking him up from Banner Prep High School at the end of his school day.

According to the complaint, Williams worked as a classroom coach at Thurston Woods Elementary School at the time of the shooting.

Inappropriate relationship

According to the complaint, Williams said that she met "JDG' when she was working at Marshall High School when he was a student there and that they knew each other for about one year.

Last week, detectives met with the Bureau of Child Welfare, where they learned "JDG" Williams was his Spanish teacher when he attended Marshall's High School.

He reported that they started hanging out after school at her house while her daughters, ages 4 and 12, were present.

JDG stated that the relationship turned into an intimate relationship. He explained that they both mutually agreed to date and have sexual intercourse, even though Williams knew he was underage.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams and "JDG" had been dating for several months and spent the majority of the time at her home with William's daughters.

Bond has been set at $5,000 for Williams.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled on April 23.

Read the full statement from MPS here:

"MPS is aware of misconduct allegations related to an individual who was contracted to perform work at one of our schools. The individual has never been an employee of Milwaukee Public Schools.

In accordance with District policy and Federal and State law, the District does not comment on the circumstances of our individual students and their families.

MPS takes all matters seriously that impact the well-being, learning, and advancement of our students. All personnel matters are addressed according to district policy."

