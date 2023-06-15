MPS Class of 2023 sets record, awarded $121 million in scholarships, grants

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School (MPS) students have once again set a record for the total amount of scholarships and grants awarded after the Class of 2023 earned a total of $121 million.

At an event celebrating the achievements of the senior class, Golda Meir graduate Savior Jarvis shared his story and his plans for college.

"The love I have for my community makes me want to be in a position to dismantle the negatives that torment us," Jarvis said. "The scholarships that I've earned will not only invigorate me but the community that has historic roots in injustice."

Jarvis will be attending North Carolina Central University, an HBCU, in the fall. He plans to study political science and wants to come eventually back to Milwaukee to work with various grassroots organizations.

"Equity is a big thing. I feel like in Milwaukee sometimes you have to travel further than where you live to get opportunities and get resources... I feel like everybody deserves opportunity," Jarvis said.

Students in the Class of 2023 are attending schools in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin, out-of-state schools and there are even two attending international universities.

