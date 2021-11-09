MPS' Bryant School going virtual after passing COVID-19 threshold

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools' (MPS) William Cullen Bryant School announced Tuesday that it is taking classes virtually after passing the COVID-19 case threshold.

The transition will begin Wednesday and will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 22.

Students, families, and staff were first notified about the transition Tuesday afternoon.

The decision was made to decreases the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, MPS said. Total cases at the school passed 3 percent, and according to MPS protocol, when that happens, all students must be taught virtually for 14 days.

Bryant School staff will report to the building and work independent from their individual classroom or office space, MPS said. Students and families will be reached out to with instructions for virtual learning.

