MPS Board votes to not move forward with proposed 4-day school week

MILWAUKEE — After a long debate, the Milwaukee Public School (MPS) board decided not to move forward with conducting a feasibility study for the proposed 4-day school week.

The majority of board members shared concerns and questions about the proposed 4-day school week with the 5th day for students to focus on mental health, internships, or community programs.

The proposal was spearheaded by Director Aisha Carr who shared her hopes of reinventing the wheel.

"There's a significant need to prioritize mental health and I'm asking that we explore the possibilities again of creating that 5th day where we are prioritizing the needs of the whole child," said Carr.

But the debate on moving forward with a feasibility study to provide more data on the proposal was hotly debated.

Milwaukee Teacher's Education Association President, Amy Mizialko, chimed in during the public comment session of the board meeting.

"One of the stated purposes of the item before us tonight is to disrupt public education in Milwaukee Public Schools. In the resolution, it says this idea was developed from a survey and studies, neither of which have been provided to the public. Who conducted this survey? Who performed this study?," said Mizialko.

Several parents raised concerns that the proposal was premature as their students had already endured constant changes throughout the pandemic.

But some teachers and students cited mental health as a key reason to explore the schedule change.

"It is a collective and innovative way to get the student's needs met and academic and mental health and career development," said Gretchen Kapperman an MPS teacher.

Director Carr mentioned this proposal might not pan out but regardless she is still determined to find innovative ways to better students as a whole.

