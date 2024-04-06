MPS announces overnight summer camp opportunities

Looking for ways to keep the kids busy this summer? Milwaukee Public Schools have announced overnight camp opportunities for their students this summer.

The overnight camps are offered, free of charge, to students in grades 4 through 8. MPS will provide transportation and gift each camper with a supply kit.

MPS is holding an in-person information fair for parents and students to learn more about this summer's opportunities. The fair will be held Saturday, April 6 starting at 10 am and going until noon. The fair will be held at Hawthorn Glen. Along with information, the fair will offer S'mores and other camp activities!

