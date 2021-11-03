MPS and Verizon partner to create learning lab for students at O.W. Holmes School

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced the opening of its Verizon Innovative Learning Lab at O.W. Holmes School on Tuesday.

The learning lab for students was made through a partnership with Verizon, Heart of America, and the J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute at Arizona State University.

The lab is being used by students at O.W. Holmes School, giving students and teachers access to technology such as Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Coding, 3D Printing and Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to MPS.

“This partnership with MPS and Verizon aligns with the district’s priorities for success, which include improving academic achievement, improving district and school culture, and strengthening collaboration,” MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley said. “It continues our emphasis on the STEM fields while preparing our students for future success. We are grateful to Verizon for this lab which will help give our young people the tools they need to compete in today’s job market.”

Officials say a technology-infused curriculum aims to fundamentally change the way teachers teach and students learn.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip