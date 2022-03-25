Masks to be optional at Milwaukee Public Schools beginning April 18

MILWAUKEE — Masks will become optional at all Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) beginning April 18.

The MPS administration made the recommendation. The state’s largest school district explored possible changes to its COVID-19 health and safety protocols at its monthly meeting Thursday night with masks at the top of the list.

The board voted Thursday to give the administration power to consult with the health department, Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, ASC, and the CDC to enact COVID-19 rules. The administration is also recommending that if COVID-19 cases go up, the masks become mandatory again.

The City of Milwaukee's mask mandate expired at the end of this month, but MPS chose to wait on removing its mask mandate. School officials said they were partnering with local health leaders and looking at case data before they made any moves.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Watch Thursday's MPS board meeting below:

