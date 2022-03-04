MPD to hold open house Saturday in search of new police officers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is hiring!

The department announced they will be hosting an open house on Saturday where people can come learn about officer jobs within the department.

The open house will be held at the MPD Police Academy, 6680 N. Teutonia Aven. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Earlier this week, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman gathered for a press conference where they promoted the event. Johnson urged community members to apply so the department can reflect the diversity of the entire community.

