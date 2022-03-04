Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MPD to hold open house Saturday in search of new police officers

Milwaukee Police
Morry Gash/AP
[File photo] (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Police
Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 12:53:26-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is hiring!

The department announced they will be hosting an open house on Saturday where people can come learn about officer jobs within the department.

The open house will be held at the MPD Police Academy, 6680 N. Teutonia Aven. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

mpd open house.PNG

Earlier this week, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman gathered for a press conference where they promoted the event. Johnson urged community members to apply so the department can reflect the diversity of the entire community.

You can watch the press conference below.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku