MPD: Teen dead, another in critical condition after striking tree near 36th and Lincoln

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash near 36th and Lincoln Friday night.

Police say the vehicle was driving recklessly and struck a tree. Two occupants were ejected from the car.

The victims are unidentified at this time and both are approximately 13 to 17-years-old, Milwaukee police say.

One victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The second victim died on scene.

Police are seeking two additional unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

