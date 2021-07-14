MPD: Speed, alcohol suspected factors in fatal accident

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating after a fatal car accident early Wednesday morning.

They say around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man drove off the roadway at the 4100 block of W. Oklahoma Avenue and struck a tree.

He was the sole occupant.

Both speed and alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip