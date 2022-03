MILWAUKEE — Several cars and homes were struck by gunfire near 5th and Becher on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say the incident happened at 11:19 a.m. According to police, several individuals fired numerous shots.

No injuries were reported.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

