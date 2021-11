MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a critical missing 34-year-old man.

Police say Jamal U. Burt went missing on Sunday around 5:25 p.m. near 29th and Wells

Burt is described as an African American male, 5'1, 140 pounds, and has black dreadlocks and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

He might be driving a blue Dodge Challenger.

Anyone with information on Jamal’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7401.

