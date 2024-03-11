MPD searching for woman accused of burglary, criminal damage at Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a burglary and criminal damage incident.

They say a woman came to the Milwaukee Public Museum and intentionally damaged property there.

MPD Milwaukee Public Museum investigation

She's described as an African American woman, about 30-years-old with a heavy build and medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a leather jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark sweatpants, light colored Croc style shoes and a black backpack.

MPD Milwaukee Public Museum suspect



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

