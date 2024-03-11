Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MPD searching for woman accused of burglary, criminal damage at Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a burglary and criminal damage incident at the Milwauee Police Department. They say a woman intentionally entered the museum and damaged property.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 13:26:43-04

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a burglary and criminal damage incident.

They say a woman came to the Milwaukee Public Museum and intentionally damaged property there.

Milwaukee Public Museum investigation
Milwaukee Public Museum investigation

She's described as an African American woman, about 30-years-old with a heavy build and medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a leather jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark sweatpants, light colored Croc style shoes and a black backpack.

Milwaukee Public Museum suspect
Milwaukee Public Museum suspect

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month