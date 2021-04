The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance is in locating critically missing and endangered 36-year-old Frederick Luckett.

Police say Luckett made statements saying he was going to harm himself before he went missing.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red Wisconsin Badgers hat, and a Green Bay Packer face mask. He is 5'09" and approximately 150 lbs.

If seen, please call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

