MPD searching for critical missing teen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are searching for critically missing 19-year-old Selena Raab.

Raab was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of W. Hayes Avenue and S. 17th Street,

She is 5'2", weighs 120 lbs, is Hispanic and of medium complexion, has a thin build with long black hair, brown eyes, and a red and black hooded sweatshirt with the word "Queen" on the front and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7222 or Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935- 7405.

