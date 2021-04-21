MPD searches for suspect in W. Capitol Dr. shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect wanted in a shooting Tuesday morning.

MPD said in a statement the shooting happened at around 9:23 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Capitol Drive.

The suspect is described as 20 to 25 years of age, according to police. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, black pants and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun, police said.

The suspect allegedly fired several shots, striking a victim. The suspect fled eastbound on West Capitol Drive on foot, MPD said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

