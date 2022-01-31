MPD: School bus hits home after struck by SUV near 17th and Vine

MILWAUKEE — A school bus crashed into a home near 17th and Vine after being struck by an SUV on Monday, Milwaukee police say.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. when an SUV failed to yield the right away from a stop sign and collided with the bus.

According to police, the impact caused the school bus to strike a home.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The driver of the blue SUV fled the scene. Police are seeking the unknown driver, as well as the vehicle.

It is unknown if any children were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

