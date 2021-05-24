MPD responds to shooting on 47th St. near Capitol, neighbors react

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department was on the scene of a shooting on 47th St. near Capitol on Sunday. Neighbors said the shooting happened right after 3pm.

TMJ4 did reach out to MPD about the shooting. As of this writing, we have not received any information about victims, suspects, or what led to the shooting.

Video of the shooting from a ring doorbell camera was posted on social media, showing a white car shooting into a red Kia van. Multiple people can be seen running from the van. Neighbors describe several teens fleeing the scene.

David Coleman lives on the block where the shooting happened and said he heard about seven or eight shots.

"My niece's grandkids almost got shot 'cause they were shooting back down the street toward little kids," Coleman said.

"It's getting pretty bad here in Milwaukee. It needs to stop... They need to put the guns down, but they also need something for the young kids to do here in Milwaukee. There's nothing to do. It's too dangerous."

TMJ4 is taking a closer look at the violence in Milwaukee. From the beginning of this year to May 19, non-fatal shootings were up 100% from that same time period last year.

13-year-old Damani leaves down the street from where Sunday's shooting took place. He described what it's like to have the violence hit so close to home.

"It's like frightening to hear all them shots go off... I ducked down and ran downstairs," Damani said.

He also shared a message for other teens. He said, "Be safe. Don't be getting in any stolen cars because people might chase after you and shoot you."

