MPD releases 911 calls, bodycam footage of police shooting of Roberto Zielinski

The Milwaukee Police Department has released 911 calls and bodycam footage of the deadly police shooting of Roberto Zielinski.

Milwaukee police responded to a call of shots fired at a home on S. 29th St. around 10:30 p.m. on May 30. According to police, when officers arrived at the scene in the 2700 block, they found an armed man on the front porch.

Family has identified the man as Roberto Zielinski.

Officers said Zielinski ran to the back porch and continued to fire shots and did not follow commands to drop his gun.

A police officer then shot the 49-year-old, who died from his injuries.

On July 16, Milwaukee police released bodycam footage of the incident, as well as 911 calls. The graphic video was posted ahead of a family press conference to discuss the matter.

"Despite the obvious need for transparency after a public official uses deadly force, the MPD took nearly seven weeks to publicly release footage and chose to hide the raw film from multiple body cameras, thereby preventing the community and media from drawing their own conclusions from the unmanipulated evidence," said the Loevy & Loevy Attorneys Office, who are representing members of Zielinski's family.

The officer was placed on administrative leave.

Because a Milwaukee police officer fired shots, the Waukesha Police Department will take the lead in the investigation.

No other details have been released since the shooting.

Members of Zielinski's family will be speaking at noon on Friday. Watch the conference on TMJ4 News.

