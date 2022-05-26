Watch
MPD: Police respond to Riverside High School twice for reports of shots fired, fight

TMJ4
Posted at 9:38 PM, May 25, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to Riverside University High School twice on Tuesday for a report of shots fired during a fight.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the school for a complaint that someone had a weapon on Tuesday around 11 a.m. Police say an individual was suspected of having a weapon at the school and fled the location. Police were unable to locate the suspect and it was undetermined if he had a weapon.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, MPD responded again to the school for a shots fired incident. Police say a suspect pulled out a firearm during a fight. The suspect discharged the weapon and he fled the area.

Police are still seeking a known suspect.

A spokesperson for Milwaukee Public Schools told TMJ4 News that families were notified of the situation on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

