MPD officers injured after pursuit ends in crash near 8th and Greenfield

Milwaukee police saw a vehicle wanted in an armed robbery and attempted to make a stop near 8th and Arthur. The driver fled and a pursuit began.
Officers were injured Saturday when a police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Aug 08, 2022
Police say the pursuit ended when the pursuing squad crashed near 8th and Greenfield. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the squad had its lights and sirens on and entered the intersection after the vehicles yielded. Another car passed a stopped vehicle and crashed into the squad.

The impact of the collision caused the car to collide with another car. The squad car hit a fence.

The officers in the squad were injured and transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the passing vehicle was cited.

