MPD officer injured, crashed with reckless driver near 35th and Meinecke, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say one of their squad cars collided with another vehicle on Tuesday, leading to an injured cop and suspects on the run.

According to a statement from MPD, the incident happened around 1:25 a.m. near 35th and Meinecke.

Police said the officer was driving their squad car down 35th when they crashed with the driver of another vehicle at Meinecke. Police said the other driver was speeding and blew through a stop sign.

The impact of the crash pushed the civilian's vehicle onto the sidewalk against a tree. Police said the occupants then got out of the vehicle.

The squad car meanwhile spun around. The 41-year-old Milwaukee Police Officer was brought to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

