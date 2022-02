Milwaukee police are trying to find 13-year-old critical missing Saaliyah N. Jackson.

Jackson was last seen Saturday afternoon in the 8500 block of W. Hampton Avenue in a red Kia and is possibly in the company of others.

Jackson was last seen wearing a black jacket with a black and white shirt underneath, black leggings, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.

