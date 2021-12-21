MPD: Missing 33-year-old last seen near Water and Buffalo

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing 33-year-old man.

Milwaukee police say Ralph J. Weismantel was last seen on Monday near Water and Buffalo around 5 p.m.

Police describe him as a white male, 6'0, 160 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue winter coat with yellow bands around the bicep and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

