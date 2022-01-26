Watch
MPD: Milwaukee man in critical condition after domestic violence shooting near 9th and Appleton

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jan 25, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 9th and Appleton on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.

Police say during an argument, the suspect shot a 40-year-old Milwaukee man.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is in critical condition.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested.

Police say this incident is domestic violence related.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

