MPD: Man dead, another injured after car crash near Sherman and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash near Sherman and Silver Spring on Thursday.

According to Milwaukee police, it happened around 2:30 p.m.

A vehicle was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line and collided with a second vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 63-year-old man, died.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 52-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

MCMEO responding to the fatal motor vehicle accident at N Sherman and W Silver Spring. One adult male fatality. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 27, 2022

