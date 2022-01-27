Watch
MPD: Man dead, another injured after car crash near Sherman and Silver Spring

Posted at 5:15 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 18:15:27-05

MILWAUKEE — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash near Sherman and Silver Spring on Thursday.

According to Milwaukee police, it happened around 2:30 p.m.

A vehicle was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line and collided with a second vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 63-year-old man, died.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 52-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

