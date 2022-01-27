MPD: Man dead, another injured after car crash near Sherman and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash near Sherman and Silver Spring on Thursday.
According to Milwaukee police, it happened around 2:30 p.m.
A vehicle was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line and collided with a second vehicle.
The driver of the first vehicle, a 63-year-old man, died.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 52-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
MCMEO responding to the fatal motor vehicle accident at N Sherman and W Silver Spring. One adult male fatality. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow.— Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 27, 2022