MPD looks at strategies, partnerships after releasing new report on Milwaukee crime

MILWAUKEE — Police released a new report on crime in Milwaukee, and a long list of strategies and partnerships to fight it.

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says the goal in releasing the 44-page report is full transparency, but there are improvements still to be made to get there.

It’s titled “2022 Milwaukee Police Department Community Report: Strategies, Initiatives and Partnerships.” It includes a lot of information. Everything from crime, response times and staffing. But we received it after the police department and mayor’s office held a news conference touting what the report contained.

“This is where people can find all those answers about what we are doing,” said Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman, referencing the report to be sent out later.

But we couldn't see those answer or ask any specific questions while face to face with leaders, because we didn't get the report until 30 minutes after everyone left. They said that was by design and look forward to answering questions.

“Look at the report, digest it, give us feedback,” said Chief Norman. “We want to know if there is something we should be improving on.”

MPD is making significant strides to be a good partner, and to do what needs to be done to be forthright and transparent,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “That's what today's report is all about.”

The community report shows that in the first five months of 2022, homicides in Milwaukee are up 39 percent from 2021, which saw a record number of homicides. Carjackings are up 10 percent, and non-fatal shootings are up six percent over last year.

On the other hand, the report indicates other violent crimes and reckless driving have begun to decline in 2022.

“Nobody is sugar coating the fact that we've got continuing public safety issues we're facing in Milwaukee,” said Johnson. “But we’re actively working on it, with our police department leading the way.”

The mayor and police chief invite the public to look beyond the statistics provided and get involved in some of the solutions listed. Many residents we talked with plan to.

“Things are tough all around,” said Latonya Smith. “I’m going to read the report and anything I can do to help the community I want to do.”

Others are honest that much more action by leaders is needed as crime plagues their neighborhoods.

"I see so much crime regularly, to the point it’s scary to go out,” said Mireya Davila. “I don’t think anyone’s doing enough. What are the leaders really doing? I think it’s getting worse, and I feel like some of us are kind of alone in the fight, and it shouldn’t be up to residents.”

