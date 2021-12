MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate long-term missing Douglas August Nowak.

Police say Nowak was last seen on June 9, 1985 in Milwaukee. He may have traveled to Canada or Minnesota.

Nowak is described as 66-year-old, 6'1, 185 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7252.

