MPD investigating multiple overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating five separate shootings that left five people injured in less than three hours Friday night. Two of those people are in grave condition.

The first shooting happened Friday night at 9:10 p.m. on the 3500 block of W. Green Tree Road. A 21-year-old Milwaukee male was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are searching for a known suspect.

At 9:47 p.m., a 15-year-old Milwaukee male was shot on the 500 block of N. 28th Street and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police are searching for an unknown suspect.

A 35-year-old Milwaukee male was shot at 10:17 p.m. on the 2700 block of of N. 15th Street. He suffered a non-life threatening injury. A suspect is in custody.

At 11:14 p.m., a 59-year-old Milwaukee man was shot on the 3400 block of N. 13th Street. He suffered serious injuries and is in grave condition. Police are searching for an unknown suspect.

Just 30 minutes later, a 15-year-old Milwaukee male was shot on the 10200 block of W. Fond du Lac Avenue. He is currently in grave condition and is not expected to survive. Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

If you have any information about any of these shootings you're asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

You can use the P3 Tips App if you wish to remain anonymous.

