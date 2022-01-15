Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MPD investigating homicide of 8-year-old

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Image from iOS (8).jpg
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 18:11:16-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the homicide of an 8-year-old child that happened on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. Highland Ave. The suspect, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, was handling a firearm that discharged. The gunfire struck the 8-year-old girl.

The 8-year-old was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The 47-year-old man was arrested and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku