MPD investigating homicide of 8-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the homicide of an 8-year-old child that happened on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. Highland Ave. The suspect, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, was handling a firearm that discharged. The gunfire struck the 8-year-old girl.

The 8-year-old was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The 47-year-old man was arrested and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip