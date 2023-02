The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the fatal stabbing of a 46-year-old Milwaukee woman.

Police say they found the victim near 11th and W. Finn Place just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night already deceased. What transpired leading up to her death is still being investigated.

MPD continues to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

