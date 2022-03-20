MPD investigating after three injured in crash

Three people, including one infant, were injured in a crash near 17th and Highland on Saturday night.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the serious crash that happened just after 8 p.m. involving two vehicles. The driver of a van was traveling east on Highland, ran a red light and struck a car traveling south on 17th Street.

One of the occupants of the car that was struck, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. A one-month-old male passenger of the car did not appear to have injuries, but received medical attention. The 40-year-old female driver is in stable condition.

The van initially fled the scene, but later returned. This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip