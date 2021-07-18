Watch
MPD investigating 2 Sunday morning fatal shootings

Brian Jackson
<p>Close up crime scene investigation police boundary tape Police crime scene</p>
Milwaukee police search for suspects in 2 separate shootings
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 18, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating two separate fatal shootings.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near W.Hadley Street and N. 13th Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Police are searching for known suspects.

An hour and a half later, an unknown male victim, approximately 16-19 years-old, was shot and killed. He was located near W. Lisbon Avenue and N. 37th Street. Police are searching for unknown suspects.

If you have information regarding either of these shootings, you're asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (4141) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

