MPD investigating 2 Sunday morning fatal shootings

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating two separate fatal shootings.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near W.Hadley Street and N. 13th Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Police are searching for known suspects.

An hour and a half later, an unknown male victim, approximately 16-19 years-old, was shot and killed. He was located near W. Lisbon Avenue and N. 37th Street. Police are searching for unknown suspects.

If you have information regarding either of these shootings, you're asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (4141) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip