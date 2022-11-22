MPD hopes to reach 30 percent of women in police recruit classes by 2030

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is hoping to reach 30 percent of women in its police recruit classes by 2030.

It is part of a new initiative called the 30x30 Pledge.

"The Pledge is the foundational effort of the 30x30 Initiative – a coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the United States," MPD said in a statement on Monday.

The ultimate goal is to reach 30 percent of women in police recruit classes by 2030. Though it is focused on increasing women in policing, it is all applicable to all demographic diversity and not just gender, MPD says.

“This pledge means that the Milwaukee Police Department is actively working towards improving the representation and experiences of women officers in our agency,” Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

“When our public safety professionals reflect our community – it increases credibility and increases trust. It’s a step forward in making Milwaukee safer,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

MPD is one of more than 230 law enforcement agencies across the country that have signed the pledge.

If you are interested in applying to become a police officer, visit the city's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip