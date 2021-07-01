Watch
MPD: Fight escalates, 32-year-old Milwaukee man shot to death

Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 01, 2021
MILWAUKEE — A fight between several people escalated into someone firing a gun and hitting and killing a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, police say.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the homicide happened around 12:26 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of North Holton Street. The suspect fired several shots, police said.

MPD is still looking for suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

