MPD Bike Ride event to distribute locks for bikes, guns, and steering wheels

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) received locker combo locks, bike locks, gun locks, and steering wheel locks on Tuesday from The Master Lock Company. MPD will distribute these locks to community members at community events.

The locks will be available at the MPD Community Bike Ride event on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The bike ride will start at noon. Below are the locations for each Milwaukee district:

District 1: North Terrace Avenue and East Wyoming Place near the water fountain.

District 2: 3rd Street and Lincoln Avenue

District 3: District 3, 2333 North 49th Street

District 4: District 4, 6929 West Silver Spring Drive

District 5: Clinton Rose Park, 3045 North MLK Drive

District 6: Wilson Park, 1601 West Howard Avenue

District 7: Sherman Park, 4299 West Burleigh Street

“We’re proud to partner with the Milwaukee Police Department to provide security products that will help protect the citizens of Milwaukee and its surrounding communities,” said Marcus Carli, Milwaukee plant manager, The Master Lock Company.

You can also contact any Milwaukee Police District to receive a lock while supplies last.

“I’m always grateful to work with local companies such as The Master Lock Company that are invested in its community. The Master Lock Company’s commitment and partnership with MPD will help Milwaukee families keep their children safe by securing firearms, and deter bicycle and auto thefts. We are better together,” said Chief Jeffrey Norman.

